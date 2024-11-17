Police are expecting up to 30,000 people in Wellington on Tuesday, as the hīkoi makes its way to Parliament.

Today’s SH1 blockage follows widespread disruption in Auckland last week when thousands of hīkoi protesters marched across Auckland Harbour Bridge during the morning rush hour.

The Hīkoi mō Te Tiriti crosses the Auckland Harbour Bridge on day three of the hīkoi, which is making its way to Parliament in protest of the Government's Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / Greenpeace Aotearoa

Protesters have also gathered today in New Plymouth as part of the hīkoi.

And earlier today close to 10,000 people marched on central Hastings and then down SH2 through Hawke’s Bay.

Police said there were no significant issues at Saturday’s march or the subsequent drive through Waipawa, Waipukurau and Dannevirke.

Police estimated 9000 people marched on central Hastings. Photo / Davide Conti - @imagesbydavide

The hīkoi, making its way to Wellington while protesting Government policies including the Treaty Principles Bill introduced by Act leader David Seymour, is due to arrive at Parliament on Tuesday.

The march began at the Hastings clocktower on a drizzly Saturday about 10am and had finished by around noon, bolstered by the original group and a convoy from the east coast.

In towns up and down State Highway 2 from Pakipaki to Takapau, locals then greeted the convoy by waving flags on the side of the road as it passed.

Flags were flying high at the protest. Photo / Paul Taylor

Supporters of the convoy greeted those participating on the roadside. Photo / Paul Taylor

The colour of the protest. Photo / Paul Taylor