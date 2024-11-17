State Highway 1 was blocked this afternoon in both directions north of Wellington as the hīkoi mo te Tiriti heads south towards Parliament.
The New Zealand Transport Agency said just after 1.30pm the highway was congested and blocked between Tyne and Bath streets in Levin.
SH1 LEVIN, MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI – CONGESTION – 1:35PM, SUN 17 NOV Due to Hīkoi traffic, SH1 is BLOCKED to both directions of travel in Levin township, between Tyne St and Bath St. Follow directions given by emergency services and allow additional time for travel through Levin. pic.twitter.com/dpsUCsDJdM