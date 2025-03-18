Two people have been charged in relation to a shooting that shocked a South Auckland community.

The two have been arrested and charged following the shooting in Highland Park, in January this year.

Police said they were called to Dunrobin Place, at about 9.55pm on January 16, where three men assaulted a man before a shot was fired.

Counties Manukau East CIB area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said the victim received a serious gunshot injury and was transported to hospital.

“Following extensive investigations by our team, two people have now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are currently before the court,” he said.