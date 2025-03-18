Advertisement
Highland Park, Auckland shooting: Two men charged after man seriously wounded

Katie Oliver
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Armed police respond to firearms incident at Applejack's Bar & Eatery in Pakuranga Heights. Video / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been charged in relation to a shooting that shocked a South Auckland community.

The two have been arrested and charged following the shooting in Highland Park, in January this year.

Police said they were called to Dunrobin Place, at about 9.55pm on January 16, where three men assaulted a man before a shot was fired.

Counties Manukau East CIB area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey said the victim received a serious gunshot injury and was transported to hospital.

“Following extensive investigations by our team, two people have now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and are currently before the court,” he said.

Batey said those involved were known to each other.

“There is no doubt the incident would have been deeply concerning for people who live nearby,” he said.

“Police take these matters extremely seriously and will continue their work to hold people to account.”

A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on June 6 charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 23-year-old man charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm will reappear in Manukau District Court on April 11.

Police said they are limited in providing further comment as the matter is now before the court.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.


