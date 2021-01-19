High winds help Napier firefighters extinguish Bluff Hill fire

High winds in Napier helped firefighters extinguish a fire in dry, blustery conditions. Photo / File

Emergency services have a suspicious scrub fire under control at Napier's Bluff Hill lookout, with motorists and pedestrians asked to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified of the fire at 6.52pm on Tuesday.

Two fire appliances and one tanker were called to the scrub fire which was being treated as suspicious.

Police have cordoned off Lighthouse Rd and are asking pedestrians to avoid using footpaths around the area.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 8pm, with strong winds working in firefighting crew's favour.

Emergency services are also responding to a truck roll on State Highway 2 near Tangoio Falls, about 25 kilometres north of Napier.

They were notified of the incident about 7pm. Information regarding injuries was not available.