Speed limits are reduced, and some lanes are closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to high winds this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi NZTA has lowered speed limits and closed some lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge because of high winds.

The transport agency alerted the closures and speed restrictions at 1.30pm today.

Motorcyclists and drivers of high-sided vehicles have been warned to take care, while Waka Kotahi advised those motorists to use state highways 16 or 18.