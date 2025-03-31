Two new Cook Strait ferries planned by the end of 2029 and Chris Hipkins criticises Winston Peters over his attitude to diversity. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

A prominent Dunedin figure facing multiple sex charges will continue to have his identity suppressed.

The man entered not guilty pleas to six charges at the Dunedin District Court last month, including one of rape and five of unlawful sexual connections, all of which are alleged to have taken place on December 8, according to court documents.

He reappeared before Judge David Robinson this morning, who extended the man’s interim name suppression order, which also covers his occupation and employer.

The man will reappear in court on May 28 for a case review hearing.