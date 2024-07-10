His former landlord, Zsuzsanna Judith Bognar, filed to terminate the tenancy on December 13, 2023, when Pearce owed $4285 in rent.

Because the rent was not 21 or more days in arrears at the time, that part of Bognar’s application was dismissed.

However, also on December 13 Bognar gave 14 days’ notice for Pearce to remedy the issue or face termination.

No payments were made.

Michael Pearce of Rockbridge International.

By the time the Tenancy Tribunal heard the case, Pearce owed $14,285, which is well over the required 21 days in rent arrears to terminate a tenancy.

The Tribunal ruled that Pearce owed $16,709 for rent and electricity to Bognar.

“As Zsuzsanna Judith Bognar has wholly succeeded with the claim I must order the tenant to reimburse the filing fee,” the decision said.

The website for Knapp’s Jewellery brand, Fiona Knapp Jewels, said she opened her atelier in Notting Hill with one-off pieces with unique designs.

“Fiona is a New Zealand designer that has an established international clientele of jewellery enthusiasts & fine collectors of fine jewellery: Fiona is now living & working between London and her new home with her family in Queenstown.”

Pearce founded the Rockbridge International firm earlier this year.

Its website said he has worked as a financial adviser assisting small and medium-sized businesses with growth and fundraising.



