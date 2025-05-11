The woman has been identified. Photo / Police

By RNZ

Police have identified an elderly woman found in Herne Bay, Auckland, on Saturday.

The woman, who believed her name was Mary and born in 1944, was found by a member of the public.

Her family has been contacted, but no further details have been released.

