Herne Bay mystery: Police confirm identity of elderly woman found in Auckland suburb

The woman has been identified. Photo / Police

By RNZ

  • Police have identified an elderly woman found in Herne Bay, Auckland, on Saturday.
  • The woman, who believed her name was Mary and born in 1944, was found by a member of the public.
  • Her family has been contacted, but no further details have been released.

An elderly woman found in Auckland’s Herne Bay on Saturday has now been identified, police have confirmed.

The woman was found by a member of the public and was initially unable to confirm her identity. She told police she believed her name might be Mary and that she was born in 1944.

Police issued an appeal on Sunday, asking for the public’s help to identify her.

Shortly afterwards, police said that the woman’s identity had since been confirmed and her family had been contacted.

No further details about the woman or her circumstances have been released.

