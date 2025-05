Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

'Mary' was found in Herne Bay today. Photo / NZ Police

Police in Auckland are asking for the public to help identify an older woman found in Herne Bay.

They shared a photo of the woman, wearing a jacket, hat and carrying a walking stick.

She believed her name could be Mary and said she was born in 1944.

Police ask anyone who recognises her to contact police by calling 105, and quote reference number P062504601.