Herds of dancing cows moo-ving around Wellington in protest at industrial agriculture

Rebels dressed as cows moving to disco music at Wellington Station. Photo / Patrick Flanagan

Rebels dressed as cows moving to disco music at Wellington Station. Photo / Patrick Flanagan

Herds of dancing cows are making their way around the capital today in protest at industrial agriculture.

As part of Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa's Spring Rebellion, activists met at Wellington Train Station at 8.30am on Wednesday dressed in cow costumes.

The "herd" are moving around some of Wellington's key locations, including a visit to the Beehive.

View from inside Parliament this morning. pic.twitter.com/AWgNUR1RHz — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) October 26, 2021

The group's event page said the action was in protest of industrial agriculture for its impacts on the environment and human health.

Extinction Rebellion Aotearoa is part of an international mass movement towards more sustainable and humane forms of agriculture.

The group said their event was inclusive, family-friendly and "non-violent".

The Spring Rebellion is four days of action to shine a light on climate change, which began on Monday and ends tomorrow.