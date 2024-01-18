Tate on the driftwood swing at Whangamata. Photo / Tyrin Haira

The Herald Summer Photo Competition has developed into a holiday tradition over its 20-year plus history.

And this year’s contest is bigger and better than ever before.

We’re inviting readers to enter their favourite holiday snaps over the summer break, pictures that record your Christmas festive fun, messing around in or on the water, or just kicking back, relaxing and soaking up some sunshine.

Whatever it is that floats your boat, tickles your fancy or catches your eye, make a picture and send it in to be in to win one of three Canon cameras.

There is no magic formula, style or theme apart from what Kiwis get up to during the summer festive holidays.

You could be fishing, surfing, playing cricket, swimming, jumping, camping, tramping, eating, drinking, sleeping or dancing.

The only criteria are fun and that it makes for a great picture.

Over the years we’ve had some cracking shots that still ring out above the norm.

Your challenge is to do the same and reach the bar that’s been set so high by our previous winners.

Entries have closed and the winners will be announced next week.

Enjoy the snaps sent in so far. And if you’ve entered, good luck!