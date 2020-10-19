Herald poll: Kiwis weigh in on whether Labour should form coalition, Judith Collins' future

Should Labour enter a formal coalition?

There appears to be a strong view that Labour should not enter a formal coalition and govern alone.

That's the consensus of an unscientific Herald poll conducted today where more than 5000 had their say.

Seventy-one per cent of respondents believed Labour should go it alone and not bother holding talks with other coalition hopefuls.

Approximately 16 per cent believed Labour should form a coalition with the Greens.

Nine per cent want to see a three-way Labour-Greens-Māori Party Government while just under 4 per cent want to see Labour leave the Greens out and cut a deal with the Māori Party alone.

Former United Future leader Peter Dunne says Jacinda Ardern will need to strike a difficult balance forming her new Government.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Green Party leader James Shaw shake hands during a confidence and supply agreement signing at Parliament on October 24, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Dunne told Gold AM today that governing alone could create some problems for Labour.

He says her left-wing support will want more radical reform than those who crossed the line to support her.

Dunne thinks more left-wing voters will become impatient if Ardern's too centrist - but she'll lose centre support if she's too left.

And while Ardern is giving little away about a potential governing arrangement with the Greens, she is stressing the "strong mandate" given to Labour and the need to keep voters who may have turned to Labour for the first time.

"I have said that I want to talk with the Greens and will do that next week, but ... that mandate does exist for Labour," said Ardern.

Kiwis have weighed in on whether Judith Collins should remain National leader and if Labour should form a coalition or govern alone. Photo / Getty Images

Should Judith Collins remain as National Party leader?

Despite National's horror result in the 2020 elections on Saturday night, Judith Collins has been backed to remain the party's leader, according to an unscientific Herald poll.

A Herald poll asked readers "Should Judith Collins resign as the National Party leader?".

More than 5800 readers responded, with 53 per cent saying Collins should not resign.

Just over 39 per cent were adamant Collins should step down while nearly 8 per cent of people were not sure.

Collins told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking there would be "no bloodletting" even after the devastating loss.

She would be staying on as leader, despite knowledge some in the party did not support her and had caused problems during the campaign.

"I am not into this vengeful thing, bloodletting.

"I think when the team has a good chance to win they pull themselves together and behave, and what we saw was most people doing the right thing, working so hard, being utterly supportive.

"But times of stress can be opportunities to show character, and some make mistakes.

"I will mostly be sad seeing people lose their jobs."

When she took on the leadership, she knew it would be a "hell of a ride".

"It has been full on, and I was happy to provide the leadership required.

"I am not quitting, I am not personally there for the glory of leader of the Opposition – I don't think there is any glory in that. I don't think there are any moves afoot, I am very focused on 2023."