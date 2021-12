Phil Taylor has the most PDC World Darts Championships, boasting 14, but who is second all-time with 3? Photo / Nick Reed

Phil Taylor has the most PDC World Darts Championships, boasting 14, but who is second all-time with 3? Photo / Nick Reed

Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the morning quiz tomorrow.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.