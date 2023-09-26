The costume she believed was inappropriate. Photo / File

A woman whose father was killed in a violent crime is fuming after The Warehouse said it will not remove a Halloween costume which depicts a crime scene.

“It’s not appropriate anywhere.”

The woman was shopping at The Warehouse in Henderson on Saturday when a black costume with yellow crime scene tape and a red splotch of painted on blood caught her eye.

“I threw up in my mouth.”

Immediately, she told the Herald, she took photos of the costume and complained to The Warehouse but was not satisfied with the response.

“I was really punched in the gut.”

The Warehouse Nourish & Wellbeing tribe lead Jenny Epke apologised for the costume causing offence and told the Herald the company’s intention was to create a “light-hearted and spooky atmosphere” for Halloween.

“We’re big fans of Halloween at The Warehouse and try to provide a wide range of costumes that cater to different preferences and tastes. Halloween is, by its nature, a celebration of all things spooky and scary, but we appreciate that it’s not for everyone.

“We’ll review the costume’s description and imagery to ensure that it’s presented in a respectful manner, and we’ll also consider adding a disclaimer on our website to clarify its intended purpose as a Halloween costume.”

The customer said she believed the response was “passing the buck” and said she won’t be shopping at The Warehouse anytime soon.

“Not to think that a kid’s going to see that in The Warehouse and go, you know, commit violent crime, but in the spirit of compassion and the spirit of not being completely tone deaf. I think it’s The Warehouse’s responsibility and their merchandising department to pick and choose what they put in their stores.”

She said victims of crime now and in the future would be damaged by not only seeing the costume in the store, but also by seeing people wear it out on Halloween thinking it was funny.

“I’m saying as a human being, someone else might see that and have a much more triggering and traumatic reaction. I don’t think it’s funny.”







