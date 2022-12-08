The Henderson TAB will permanently close its doors on Sunday due to "safety and security" concerns for staff and customers.

A TAB NZ spokesperson told the Herald the “ongoing environment” near the store rather than a specific incident prompted the concerns.

“We had previously reduced hours at the store to ensure our people felt safe leaving at the end of their working day, but we were no longer comfortable to continue operating without providing the safest environment possible for everyone that uses the store,” they said.

In an email to customers it said it was “reviewing what the future of the retail experience looks like” in its own venues and in its pubs and clubs network.

“In the case of Henderson, there are a number of TAB stores within a short drive, such as Lincoln Road TAB and Glen Eden TAB.

“Covid has accelerated the move to more customers using our digital offerings, and the resulting drop in foot traffic is likely to see further consolidation of the retail experience around New Zealand,” the email said.

The store’s last day of operation will be on Sunday, December 11.