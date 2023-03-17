Armed police swarm Henderson in West Auckland, police car hit by gunfire. Video / Supplied

The gunman at the centre of a rampage across West Auckland earlier today has died at Auckland Hospital.

The man underwent surgery for his critical injuries after police shot him outside the Henderson Police Station.

Police have been trying to find and inform the man’s family.

Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and WorkSafe.

A police investigation was launched earlier, as well as a policy, practice and procedure investigation.

“Police will release further details about the man in due course, once all procedures have been completed.”

Investigations into today’s shooting were ongoing.

“We continue to ask anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, and who has not spoken to police yet, to call our 105 service quoting file number 230317/3304.”

The armed offender was shot by police after he tried to rob an Armourguard van in an “inexcusable” act of violence, police say.

The man fired at police “on at least seven occasions” and possibly shot at members of the public, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said. One police officer suffered injuries after he was shot at while in his police car.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, was known to police. He had active charges relating to drugs and violence.

A gunman at the centre of a West Auckland rampage is pictured moments before being shot by police outside the Henderson Police Station. Photo / Supplied

The drama unfolded shortly after 10am when the man attempted to rob the Armourguard van at a Gull service station in Henderson.

Members of the armed offenders squad approached the man when he arrived a short time later at the Henderson Police Station.

The man was holding a firearm and was subsequently shot.

“We would like to acknowledge the impact that today’s impact has had on Henderson and the wider community,” said Hassan.

Police were reviewing the incident, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified as well as WorkSafe.

Hassan said there were a number of scenes linked to the violence which police had locked down.

Armed police are positioned at a cordon surrounding Henderson Police Station. Photo / Alex Burton

“Our people are targeting offenders who have access to firearms and are using firearms,” she said.

“The behaviour of this offender was certainly unpredictable and erratic. His behaviour has indicated to us he is not predictable.”

A witness to the shooting and burglary at the Henderson Valley Gull station said she’d been left shaken - and recalled hearing yells to “get down” amid the frenzy.

Another witness said “it was scary”.

“Out of nowhere ... everyone was running and yelling, ‘Get down, get down’. I jumped in my van and hid down.”

The witness said there were already armed officers at the scene when a black car went around the roundabout near the service station and came to a rapid halt.

She heard the sound of faint gunshots.

The person then left the scene, chased by police.

“A co-worker had to pull over because they were shooting in the street.

“I’m still shaking.”

This image shows a police patrol car that was struck by gunfire, with the damage suggesting it was caused by shotgun pellets.

Video provided to the Herald shows a police car blasted by a shotgun.

A motorist who was travelling through Henderson said she saw a police car hit by the shotgun pellets.

“I asked a police officer ‘is that from now?’ and he said, ‘yes they were shooting at us but we’ve got him now’.”

The woman said it was at the roundabout at Alderman Dr, Henderson. She said there were at least 15 police cars in the area.

The wail of sirens continued to ring out, with many roads blocked in the suburb.



