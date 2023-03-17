Police confirmed a man has been shot at the Henderson police station in West Auckland after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm. Photo / Alex Burton

Police confirmed a man has been shot at the Henderson police station in West Auckland after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm. Photo / Alex Burton

Terror-stricken Henderson residents have recounted a gunman’s rampage - one sharing the moment he watched a man point a gun out his car window and shoot at police.

“Bang bang bang - then he sped away. Five seconds later there was a flurry of gunfire,” witness Jay, who didn’t give his surname, told the Herald.

Another witness of the shooting and burglary at the Henderson Valley Gull station earlier this morning said she’d been left shaken - and recalled hearing yells to “get down” amid the frenzy.

Police confirmed a man was later shot at the Henderson Police Station after he got out of a vehicle holding a gun following a wild chase in which he opened fire on officers.

Police challenged the man and subsequently shot him.

Police said a man attempted a robbery at the Henderson Valley petrol station shortly after 10am.

Police responded immediately. The man fled the scene, chased by police. Officers tracked a vehicle of interest.

Armed police are positioned at a cordon surrounding Henderson police station. Photo / Alex Burton

The man fired shots at police on multiple occasions, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

Jay told the Herald he saw the man in his review mirror:

“[The man] went around me and slowly, slowly he went beside the police car [in front] and [he’s] got a long barrel - like a rifle - pulled it out the window and ‘bang, bang, bang’.

“My missus said, ‘Look, he’s got a gun!’ and he shot directly into the police car.

“My partner was in shock. I was sort of like, ‘Wow, that guy just shot at police’.”

Nearby resident James Barren told the Herald tensions remained high in Henderson Valley.

“The people in the store were extremely frightened. They locked the door and they hid away,” Barren said.

“Tensions are extremely high here. People are really concerned about what’s going on.”

Barren said he attempted to get closer to the scene but was turned away by police.

“Police are very aggravated in their approach. They’re not giving us any reassurances, no information - just ‘Get out, who are you, what are you doing here, where have you come from?’”, Barren said.

“I went around the back and tried to sneak into the cordon. I saw ambulances, lots of police cars - but they’re trying to make it hard to see anything.”

Man shoots at police at least seven times in 15-minute rampage

An armed offender was shot by police after the man tried to rob an Armourguard van in an “inexcusable” act of violence, police said.

The man fired at police “on at least seven occasions” and possibly shot at members of the public, says Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan.

Police say shots were fired during the attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One police officer suffered injuries after he was shot at while in his police car.

The gunman, who is in his mid-20s, was known to police. He has charges relating to drugs and violence and is in a critical condition undergoing surgery at Auckland Hospital.

The drama unfolded shortly after 10am when the man attempted to rob the cash-in-transit van.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad approached the man when he arrived at Henderson Police Station.

The man was holding a firearm and was subsequently shot.

“We would like to acknowledge the impact that today’s incident has had on Henderson and the wider community,” Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan speaks to the media following a serious incident in Henderson this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

Police were reviewing the incident, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified as well as WorkSafe.

Hassan said there were a number of scenes linked to the violence which police had locked down.

“Our people are targeting offenders who have access to firearms and are using firearms,” she said.

“The behaviour of this offender was certainly unpredictable and erratic. His behaviour has indicated to us he is not predictable.”

‘I’m still shaking’ - witness

Another eyewitness - who saw the initial incident at the service station - said “it was scary”.

The woman, working near the service station, said she saw a dark-coloured car come around the roundabout and go into the service station.

Armed police are positioned at a cordon surrounding Henderson Police Station. Photo / Alex Burton

“Out of nowhere ... everyone was running and yelling, ‘Get down, get down’. I jumped in my van and hid down.”

She heard the sound of faint gunshots.

“A co-worker had to pull over because they were shooting in the street.

“I’m still shaking.”

A guest at Hotel Quest in Henderson told the Herald it was a terrifying moment when she was told by her hotel manager to keep inside while an active shooter was on the run.

“My room is on the corner so I was able to view what was happening outside,” he said.

“About 10.30am police stormed the street and four police cars and 20 armed officers were on the scene.

“The hotel manager told us they were after a man who had robbed a petrol station nearby and shot at the police station.

Police officers cordoned off streets in Henderson while they interviewed members of the public. Some buses were diverted as a result.

A motorist travelling through Henderson said she saw a police car hit by the shotgun pellets.

“I asked a police officer, ‘Is that from now?’ and he said, ‘Yes, they were shooting at us but we’ve got him now’.”

The woman said it was at the roundabout at Alderman Dr, Henderson. She said there were at least 15 police cars in the area.