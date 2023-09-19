Flames can be shooting into the sky from a house fire on Woodford Ave, Henderson. Video / Supplied

Firefighters are responding to a blaze in Henderson this morning with smoke seen billowing from a home.

Nearby residents are keeping windows closed as fire takes hold of a property on Woodford Ave.

Sirens are ringing out across the suburb as fire crews race to the developing scene.

One witness said the house in which the original fire started has been completely razed.

A house on Woodford Ave, Henderson has gone up in flames. Photo / Supplied

“We saw the smoke billowing away from the roof about 30 minutes ago, and then police and fire turned up.”

He said the fire had spread to the roof of the adjoining property.

“We heard several little explosions in the fire while the house was still ablaze.”

A staff member at Little Ranges Childcare Kindergarten behind the building said she could see a lot of smoke and firefighters and police.

”I first noticed it about 15 minutes ago.

”We haven’t been evacuated for the moment, we’re staying inside and keeping the windows closed.”

More to come.



