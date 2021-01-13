'Helped protect us': Brave customers catch brazen thief after Henderson dairy robbery

Two good samaritans (centre) came to the rescue of the Rathgar Road Discount Foodmart owners (left) after a man tried to take off with hundreds of dollars. Photo / NZ Police

Two brave customers put their safety on the line when they jumped into action and stopped an alleged dairy robber from getting away with hundreds of dollars of cash.

On January 3 around 10am, a man entered the Rathgar Rd Discount Foodmart in Henderson and demanded cash.

When the frightened owner refused, the man walked behind the counter to the cash register and took a large sum of money.

The owner very quickly managed to activate the anti-theft smoke canon and the offender fled the shop.

After seeing what was unfolding, two members of the public then chased the offender and held him down until police arrived.

The store owner who was on shift during the attempted robbery told the Herald she is thankful the two brave customers were looking out for her, especially because she was scared.

"It was fantastic that they came and helped us out. It felt really good that we have people in the community that step up and help protect us and look after us.

"I was a little bit scared. When he went behind the counter I had already pressed the smoke because I wasn't sure how many people may have been with him.

"We are blessed to have such lovely people around here."

A man was arrested and taken into custody.

"A 40-year-old man has been charged with theft and was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court last week," police said.

"The money taken was returned to the dairy owners.

"This was a great result and example of people going above and beyond to look out for people in their local community."

West Auckland locals have since praised the good Samaritans and hope the owners of the dairy feel safe in the community.

"Well done guys! Thank you for your bravery, I'm sick of our poor dairy owners being subjected to these thugs," one person said.

Another added: "These owners are two of the nicest people I've met. Great that two guys from the public helped them in this situation. Great support from the community."