Hells Angels bikies banned from riding, 68 infringements issued after Auckland ride

Police crack down on members of the Hells Angels Nomads at a motorcycle run through Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

One person has been arrested and almost 70 infringement notices served after a Hells Angels Nomads motorcycle run through Auckland.

Two unlicensed gang members have been banned from driving and five others had their licences suspended by police following the event through the North Shore and Rodney on Saturday.

The ride was also attended by members of the Head Hunters and Tribesmen gangs.

Police set up checkpoints along the route, and said riders were slapped with infringement notices "for a variety of offences".

Eighteen vehicles have been pulled from the road for "not being of a roadworthy standard".

Police have thanked locals for reporting incidents of unsafe behaviour.

"This operation sends a clear message to gangs that unsafe behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated by police and our community," said Inspector Simon Walker.

"Police will continue to investigate and prosecute any individuals who place the safety of themselves, other road users and the wider community at risk."

Any concerns can be reported to police by calling 105 or visiting 105.police.govt.nz.