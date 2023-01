At least three helicopters are battling a blaze in a forestry block in the Riwaka Valley near Motueka. Photo / NZME

At least three helicopters are battling a blaze in a forestry block in the Riwaka Valley near Motueka. Photo / NZME

At least three helicopters and ground crews are battling a blaze in a forestry block in the Riwaka Valley near Motueka.

Fire and Emergency district manager Grant Haywood said the fire was burning on steep terrain in an area of harvested forest.

Smoke is visible from Motueka but there is no threat to other property.

Haywood said Fire and Emergency is working with forestry partners to manage the response to the fire, which was reported at 3.30pm.