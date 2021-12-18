Helicopter, fresh ground crews fighting Far North bushfire

A large bush fire broke out yesterday at Waiharara, north of Kaitaia yesterday. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A helicopter's circling and fresh crews are on the ground at a bush fire in the Far North.

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon at Waiharara, north of Kaitaia, and has burnt through 300 hectares.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mark Richards says new crews were waiting for first light, had a briefing at 6am and are battling the blaze now.

He says a helicopter's fighting the fire from the air.

Richards says the last kilometre is still burning on the north side.

He says no one's been hurt and no properties are threatened because the fire is not near any housing.