A helicopter has crashed at Omaka Airfield near Blenheim this afternoon, police say.

But there are no reports of injuries after the crash at the Aerodrome Rd airfield, a police spokesman said.

“The helicopter has ended up on its side ... [but] the pilot is ok.”

Police were called at 1.50pm, with Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency also alerted.