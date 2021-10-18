Helicopter called in to clear large rockfall blocking Arthurs Pass

A rockfall in Otira Gorge spilling over the rock shelter in Otira Gorge. Photo / Supplied

A helicopter from Christchurch has been called in to clear a large rockslide that has closed State Highway 73 through Arthurs Pass between Christchurch and the West Coast.

Shingle and boulders, up to a metre in size, have come down off the cliffs in Otira Gorge and over rock shelter on to the road.

A truck driver was caught out when the rock slide hit on Monday and forced to stop inside the purpose-built rock shelter. The driver was rescued and the truck and trailer remain inside the shelter.

A truck is trapped inside the rock shelter in the Otira Gorge on State Highway 73 as a rockfall comes down. Photo / Supplied

The helicopter would use a monsoon bucket to sluice off all the loose shingle and wash the cliff back to bare rock. The fix would enable the road to open but is weather-dependant on high winds and rain not falling in the main divide.

Longer-term, the large build-up of shingle on top of the rock shelter would need to be removed.

A rockfall in front of the Rock Shelter with a truck and trailer inside State Highway 73 near Arthurs Pass. Photo / Supplied

This could require the use of a remote control digger, craned on to the roof of the rock shelter, and remove the huge build-up of shingle. It would be too unsafe for a digger operator to work on the roof in the slip-prone area.

State Highway 73 closed due to rockfall in Otira Gorge. Photo / Supplied

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the road could open this open but in the meantime, people wanting to get to Canterbury from the West Coast and vice versa should take the Lewis Pass, SH7 route via Reefton and Waipara.