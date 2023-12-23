Helicopter is out at Matakana Island this morning as heavy smoke is seen coming for a large section of the forest. Photo / Alex Cairns

Firefighters from various stations across the Bay of Plenty responded to a large vegetation fire on Matakana Island last night.

A helicopter was requested to help battle the blaze.

Matakana on fire. Photo / Alex Cairns

The fire was in the pine forest and was spreading fast.

A large plume of smoke was visible from across Tauranga.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to a forest fire on Matakana Island near Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty at 7.36pm last night.

“We have several crews in attendance at the fire in a forestry block in south Matakana,” Fire and Emergency shift manager Garreth Lewis said last night..

“The fire is approximately 300 metres by 300 metres and its very visible from the mainland,” he said.

“Fire crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor the fire and we ask people to stay away from the area.

“We have multiple crews that will respond to the fire tomorrow morning by barge and a helicopter on scene at first light.”

