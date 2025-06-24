Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Helen Clark on Iran tensions: ‘Nothing learned’ from Iraq war – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Helen Clark and George W. Bush talk in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo / Reuters

Helen Clark and George W. Bush talk in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo / Reuters

Parallels are being drawn between the United States’ involvement in Iran and how the “war on terror” began more than two decades ago.

After the 9/11 attacks in 2001, New Zealand’s then Labour-led Government strongly opposed the US-led invasion of Iraq.

Prime Minister at the time, Helen Clark, became

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand