'Heightened police presence' in South Auckland after reports of gunfire

Police have rushed to South Auckland after reports of gunfire. Photo / Michael Craig

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police officers have converged on a South Auckland suburb after reports of gunfire.

Officers were called to "the Ōtara area" just before 5pm, a spokeswoman said.

The "heightened police presence" in the area led to roads being closed and officers working to establish exactly what had happened.

"At this early stage, police are not immediately aware of any injuries being reported," the spokeswoman said.

"Some roads in the area, including part of Bairds and Ōtara roads, are currently closed while police conduct their inquiries."