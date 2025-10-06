Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Heavy rain, strong wind and road snow warnings as front sweeps across country

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: October 6, 2025. Video / MetService

Severe wind gusts of up to 120km/h are forecast to batter Wellington and the Canterbury High Country, while snowfall warnings have been issued for several key South Island roads.

A frontal band of rain and rough winds are sweeping across the country on a northwards course across the South Island

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save