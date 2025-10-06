MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer told the Herald that from this evening until dawn, thunderstorms are expected for Fiordland and through to Stewart Island.

“During the afternoon for the Kaikōura coast, Wellington and the Wairarapa [region], we have a moderate risk of thunderstorms.”

A front, preceded by a strong northwest flow, is forecast to move on to the South Island this afternoon and quickly move northwards. Photo / MetService

Mercer said there will be a period of rain for Auckland and the top of the North Island during tomorrow’s commute.

“It’s going to be a period of rain tomorrow morning with probably some heavy falls, but it’s a very fast-moving event.”

By late morning, the rain is set to ease and showers will continue through to the evening, Mercer said.

Watches and warnings

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers until 9pm tonight.

The Canterbury High Country is under an orange strong wind warning until midnight.

Severe gusts of up to 120km/h are expected to lash the region.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Tararua Range until 8am tomorrow.

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow.

Mercer said there could be gusts of up to 100km/h in Wellington from this evening through till early tomorrow morning.

Several road snowfall warnings are also in place today and tomorrow.

Arthurs Pass (SH73), the Crown Range Road, Lewis Pass (SH7) and Milford Sound are impacted by this warning.

What’s in store for the rest of the week?

From Wednesday to Friday, a ridge of high pressure will bring some settled weather and a recovery break to most of the North Island, MetService said.

“Through the latter part of the week, there will be a focus on speed for the South Island, as those northwesterly winds are expected to increase through Thursday and Friday,” MetService said.

Temperatures across multiple regions are set to rise above 20C on Friday.

Napier and Hastings could reach 26C and 28C, respectively.

Whanganui could see a maximum of 23C, Kaikōura 24C and 20C for Gore.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.