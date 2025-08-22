Showers are also expected to spill into neighbouring regions including Auckland, Northland and Waikato. Photo / Michael Craig

“By and large, the North Island’s not looking too bad, especially the further south you go ... Taupō southwards, looking pretty fine.”

MetService will continue to monitor the situation but had not issued any heavy rain watches or warnings as of last night.

Miller said even further south, the story is looking a lot brighter.

“The South Island’s going to be mainly fine. Fairly typical winter conditions for much of the South Island. Clear skies, pretty light winds, maybe a bit of frost around.”

Miller said Christchurch was expected to have chilly overnight lows of 0C.

“The coldest place is probably going to be the inland areas like Twizel, Central Otago, [which are] looking at -5C overnight.”

He said even Auckland Airport was likely to drop to 4C and there might also be a light frost in some parts of the city.

Looking ahead to next week, the area of high pressure is expected to move away to the east midweek.

MetService said it will be keeping an eye on any developments to the southwest of the country.

From Wednesday, there is potential for heavy rain on the West Coast and strong northwest winds across the South Island.

