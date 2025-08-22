Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heavy rain forecast for Coromandel and Bay of Plenty this weekend

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Metservice Head of Weather News Heather Keats talks to Ryan Bridge about the weekend weather.

The upper North Island is in for a drenching this weekend, with heavy showers forecast to lash the Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty.

Showers are also expected to spill into neighbouring regions, including Auckland, Northland and Waikato.

MetService meteorologist David Miller told the Herald heavy rainfall is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save