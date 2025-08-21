“The daytime temperatures could be in the mid-teens for most places but the early morning temperatures could be a little bit frosty for some areas.”
Makgabutlane said the top half of the North Island was looking wetter this weekend, with showers forecasted for most areas.
“Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and even in ... Waikato should expect some showers.”
Makgabutlane said Western Bay of Plenty and Coromandel were forecast to be in the firing line of most of the rain.
“There is a weather system that sits up and we’re expecting more showers, but there is a small chance of heavy rain,” she said.
“I would recommend people in those areas to keep an eye on the forecast in case the possibility of heavy rain increases.”
Makgabutlane said weekend temperatures were forecast to remain the same as during the week, “in the mid-teens during the day and [with] early morning frosts predicted”.
According to MetService, clear and sunny skies are forecast for the South Island.
“Most of the weather is over the top half of the North Island this weekend,” Makgabutlane said.
“With those clear skies, early morning temperatures will be really chilly.”
David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.
