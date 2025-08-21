Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Weather: Heavy showers forecast for top half of North Island, clear skies for South Island

The top half of the North Island is in the firing line for possible heavy rain this weekend.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the Herald sunny conditions would continue for the top half of the North Island tomorrow.

“It feels really interesting in the middle of winter,” Makgabutlane said.

“Tomorrow is looking like a nice, sunny day for the bulk of the area, but maybe a bit frosty to start off with in some areas.”

However, she said a few showers could make their way across Northland, the Coromandel region and parts of the Bay of Plenty in the afternoon.