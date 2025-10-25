Severe weather could be back for parts of the country as we move towards Labour Day, with gales, heavy rain watches, road snowfall warnings and heavy swells anticipated in different parts of the country.

Heavy wind watches have been placed on southern parts of the North Island, with some having a high chance of being upgraded to warnings.

Wairarapa and the Tararua District’s strong wind watch starts at 1pm today and ends at 6am Monday. MetService said it has a moderate chance of becoming a warning.

A wind watch for Wellington is in place from noon on Monday to 1am Tuesday and northwest winds are likely to reach severe gale in exposed places.

A heavy rain watch is in place for much of the northern and central parts of the South Island on Monday, with the ranges of Westland, Grey, Buller, Nelson and northwest Marlborough and also Tasman west of Motueka predicted to experience heavy rain from 7am to 10pm.