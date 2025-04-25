A storm front is heading towards Northland. Photo / Supplied

A heavy rain watch is in effect for Northland, with thunderstorms possible, according to MetService.

Rain was expected to intensify north of Kaikohe overnight, spreading south today.

Thunderstorms are also possible for western Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

A yellow heavy rain watch is in effect for Northland heading into the weekend, as a slow-moving active front lies close to the upper North Island.

MetService says the front will move close to the north of the North Island through the next few days, and Northland can expect periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible.

Much of the region was recently battered by strong winds and heavy rain, with flooding and power cuts in many places as a huge weather system generated by former Tropical Cyclone Tam slowly rolled over the country. Some places also experienced flooding and deluges earlier this month.

The latest alert meant “rain is likely to become heavier north of Kaikohe overnight Friday or early Saturday morning, then spread southwards during Saturday afternoon and evening”, MetService meteorologists said late yesterday.