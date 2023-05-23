Police during what appeared to be a chase through the Whangārei district. Photo / NZME

Police during what appeared to be a chase through the Whangārei district. Photo / NZME

A steady stream of police sirens caught the attention of Whangārei residents as officers appeared to be led on a lengthy pursuit.

The Advocate has contacted police for details but understands officers were trying to stop a car with multiple people inside the vehicle.

A witness described the motorists as wearing all black with masks covering the lower half of their faces.

Police are yet to confirm whether the chase was linked to several ram-raids carried overnight in downtown Whangārei and Ruakākā.

The Advocate understands the businesses hit included a liquor store in Maunu.

Officers early this morning were led through Otaika before tailing the vehicle along State Highway 14. They followed the car through Maunu and Kensington before the vehicle was reportedly dumped on a small cul-de-sac in Tikipunga around an hour later.

Police were seen scouring the Tikipunga shopping complex while a police dog handler was spotted down nearby residential streets.

