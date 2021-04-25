Heavy police presence following Te Atatū incident

An incident is unfolding in the Auckland suburb of Te Atatū.
It's understood to have involved a police pursuit and a car being driven at high speeds along Te Atatū Rd.
Armed police are believed to be involved.
A witness said four to five police cars had surrounded a car on the motorway overbridge.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
There were around 10 police cars and a helicopter, he said.
The resident said police had stopped traffic in both directions on Te Atatū Rd initially but northbound lanes were moving again.
Another person said they saw a silver Suzuki driving along Te Atatū Rd at more than 120km/hr.
more to come.