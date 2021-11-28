Heavy police presence at property in Auckland's Mt Roskill

A witness said eight police officers are at a Mt Roskill property.

There is a heavy police presence at a property in Auckland's Mt Roskill tonight.

A witness said eight police officers were on the scene alongside one armed officer outside a property on O'donnell Avenue.

The witness understood the incident involved a firearm.

Four police patrol cars parked at the scene.

Tonight's incident follows a number of violent incidents in and around West Auckland in recent days.

Just after 11pm on Friday emergency services converged on a house on Haverstock Rd where a fire had broken out.

It emerged that an offender had forced a front window open at the house and set fire to the curtains inside.

Police discovered about seven shotgun cartridges on the ground outside the home when they carried out a scene examination.

Earlier this week two separate incidents in Glen Eden have left three people in hospital.

In the early hours of Thursday police and emergency staff were called to a property on Evans Rd, Glen Eden after reports that two people had gone into a house and allegedly assaulted those inside.

Two people are in hospital, one with serious injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond, of Waitematā CIB, said they then stole a vehicle from the victims' house and drove away.

Police were then called to Coburg St, in Henderson where they arrested the pair.

Earlier in the week police and emergency services rushed to Virgo Place, Glen Eden after neighbours reported a disorder on the street that afternoon.

A man suffering serious injuries later arrived at Waitakere Hospital and was transferred to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Five members of motorcycle gang the Comancheros were arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.