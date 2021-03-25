Heavy fog results in multiple crashes on SH1 Waikato Expressway - southbound traffic being turned back

Heavy fog has resulted in "multiple crashes" on the State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway - closing both southbound lanes early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to reports of at least two crashes - one involving a truck.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists of heavy fog in the area and asking that they delay their travel, if possible.

"Due to multiple crashes on this section of State Highway, the southbound lanes are closed.

SH1 MEREMERE - ROAD CLOSED SOUTHBOUND - 6:05AM

Due to a truck crash #SH1 (Waikato Expy) is closed to southbound traffic between Meremere and Hampton Downs. Delay your journey south with detour being set. Expect delays for northbound traffic also: https://t.co/CQnv4ukPs3 ^TP pic.twitter.com/jVKzNEjrKb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) March 25, 2021

"Visibility is poor in this area due to fog. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible."

A Twitter alert was put out just after 6am. The area affected is between Meremere and Hampton Downs.

Police say no injuries have been reported at this stage.

Motorists are reporting that they are being turned back to Auckland as a result of the crashes.