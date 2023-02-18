Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Why Hipkins could be a tough Chris to beat

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni at the Emergency Civil Defence Centre at Trusts Stadium in Henderson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni at the Emergency Civil Defence Centre at Trusts Stadium in Henderson. Photo / Dean Purcell

It’s uncomfortable to say this while our national crisis unfolds but political calculations are changing right now.

The politicians know it. They’re all calculating Cyclone Gabrielle in their heads.

Families are still living out of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand