Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: What’s the point of sacking Michael Wood?

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
4 mins to read
Cabinet Minister Michael Wood again faced a grilling by the media, saying he sold his Auckland Airport shares and donated the proceeds to charity. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

If Michael Wood doesn’t get the sack it’s in part because there’s no point any more.

He definitely deserves the sack. Any minister busted misleading the PM’s office, the Registrar of Pecuniary Interests, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand