Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: The fine line between advice and instruction

5 minutes to read
Protesters during the anti-vax and mandate occupation on Parliament's front lawn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Protesters during the anti-vax and mandate occupation on Parliament's front lawn. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION

On day two of the parliamentary protest, an anti-vaxxer gave me grief while I was walking into a building on the other side of town. He'd hassled other media staff already. At first, I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.