Updated

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Reform of the energy sector? More like tinkering

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Opinion by
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

Energy costs are adding $1.5b to household bills every year. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Simon Watts’ energy reform is criticised as inadequate, offering only a 2% reduction in wholesale power prices.
  • Removing the electricity sector from the ETS could drop prices by 30-45%, significantly more impactful.
  • High electricity costs are being blamed for business closures and financial strain on one in three households.

So much for “fundamental” reform of the energy sector.

What Simon Watts produced as a solution for our high electricity prices was like installing another checkout at your local grocery store and calling that “fundamental” reform of your supermarket.

If we’re honest, a better description is tinkering.

