Bex and Dan try to treat all of their children, including Freya, front, and Aria, right, the same despite Logan's life-threatening heart condition. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

There are around 40 different congenital heart conditions in New Zealand according to Heart Kids NZ and HLHS is one of the most serious. Urgent surgery is needed for babies to survive.

Logan had his first open-heart surgery at just 2 days old, followed by a second operation at 4 months old.

“It was a lot to go through and we had Juno living in hospital with us that whole time, as well as our two older girls at home.

“We are lucky because we live next door to my mum and dad so they were there to help look after everything.”

Parenting twins with such different needs has been a challenge but Bex said she and husband Dan were determined to treat them the same – with a few allowances.

The Royal Oak couple also have daughters Freya, 6 and Aria, 9.

“We are pretty strict and try to keep all four with the same consistent discipline,” Bex said.

Twins Logan, left, and Juno are best friends and hate being apart. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

However, they are more lenient with Logan – especially with extra snacks and allowing him more TV time when his energy levels need protection.

“At the moment he is not eating enough so we give him more snacks which does lead to the others asking why they can’t have the same,” she said.

“We are also not a big TV-watching family but we let him watch a lot more just to keep him occupied when his energy levels are low.”

Seeing Logan suffer has impacted the whole family.

“We have watched him have seizures and then be unresponsive and have found him blue and unresponsive in his bed,” Bex said.

“We are constantly looking out for signs of him getting worse and making the call for either an ambulance or emergency department.”

The family also had to deal with almost losing Logan when he was sick with Covid and needed to be resuscitated.

Now, Logan is preparing for another significant surgery, scheduled for November.

This operation, known as the Fontan procedure, is vital as his condition has been steadily declining.

“He is on a decline at the moment which is how it works – he gets really breathless and slowly going bluer and bluer in his face and hands,” Bex said.

“It’s a strange process but they have to let his body decline, it’s his body’s way of telling us it’s time for surgery.”

As hard as the surgery will be for Logan, it is also tough for Juno.

“They desperately miss each other when Logan is in hospital and Juno finds it really hard when he’s not home with her,” Bex said.

“They get along really well and have a great bond.”

Twins Logan and Juno enjoy watching TV together when Logan's energy levels are low. Photo / Supplied

The family is looking forward to making plans once Logan has recovered from his next surgery.

“We know after that he will be at his absolute strongest and we can start planning things like travel as a family and starting kindy without having a planned surgery looming over us,” Bex said.

Logan and Juno would also start school together when they turned 5.

“All going well they will start school together but Logan just needs to learn his own limits, which he has already,” Bex said.

“He says he needs a break when he’s pushed himself too hard.

“We live each day as it comes and live it to the fullest, as we want him to have the best life while he’s here and have no regrets of waiting to do something.”

The survival rate for HLHS children who survive their first year is about 40% for up to 15 years, although one study found most babies who survived their first year were still alive at age 18.

The Moyels had received a lot of support from Heart Kids NZ.

“They put on amazing events and create great opportunities for Logan but also for all his sisters which is a real light in sometimes a tunnel of darkness,” Bex said.

Heart Kids NZ also supported Bex and Dan’s mental health and put them in touch with families travelling the same road with HLHS.

“Having someone who has already been through parts of the journey is something that is absolutely priceless and I really do treasure.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.