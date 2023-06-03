Heart Kids NZ's ambassadors Tom Abercrombie and Leighton Leevard with Maia. Photo / Heart Kids NZ

A $10,000 reward is being offered for the return of a beloved childrens’ charity mascot, Maia the bear.

Maia is the mascot for the Heart Kids NZ charity which supports children with heart conditions and their whānau.

The friendly bear appears at events to help raise awareness for the organisation which provides free, lifelong support for children. Every year hundreds of Kiwi kids receive a smaller Maia Bear when they undergo open-heart surgery.

Long-time Heart Kids NZ supporters Supercheap Auto New Zealand have now offered a $10,000 reward - payable as a donation to Heart Kids NZ - for the safe return of Maia Bear.

Supercheap Auto NZ business manager Mat Northway said his team were upset to hear about the bear-napping of Maia.

“We know how much she means to all the heart kids, and we really want to do whatever we can to help bring her home.”

The $6500 suit was in a staff member’s car that was stolen last weekend.

Maia the bear helps support children with heart ailments. Photo / Heart Kids NZ

“We are very worried about her and would love everyone to keep an eye out for her - she could be anywhere,” the charity wrote on its Facebook page.

Heart Kids NZ child ambassador Leighton Leevard, 12, has also offered a reward for the safe return of Maia saying he is devastated to think so many kids with a heart condition now won’t get to meet the bear.

“If the thief has a heart, they’d return Maia,” he said.

“Everyone at HKNZ loves and cherishes Maia and we miss her, so please return her … I would even be willing to trade my Maia bear I got with my first surgery if the thief would return our big one.”

Anyone who sights Maia Bear should phone police on 105 (non-emergency).