Good in the Hood: Donation helps Heart Kids do plenty of good in Taranaki

Karen Whelan and James McIntosh, 3, at a murmurs coffee group. James was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and has had two open-heart surgeries. Photo/ Supplied

A financial boost from Z will help Heart Kids keep doing "good in the hood", says family support worker Karen Whelan.

Heart Kids is one of 10 charities that will receive funds through this year's Z Good in the Hood promotion.

The Z Good in the Hood initiative has run since 2012, with every Z station nationwide involved in the project. Customers of each individual Z station determine what percentage of the money each group will receive.

This year Z is giving away $700,000 to 10 groups across New Zealand. The Stratford community has four groups it can choose from. Heart Kids is one of them.

Karen is part of the Taranaki branch of Heart Kids.

"I provide support services to heart children and their families when they return home from hospital."

Heart Kids is a national not-for-profit organisation that provides support services to whānau and kids, teens, and adults living with a childhood heart condition, she says.

They provide practical and emotional support to help those affected to cope with the immediate and ongoing challenges of living with a heart condition.



Services provided by Heart Kids include information, education, training, psychosocial

support, specialist equipment, camps, family matching, social affiliation, and financial

assistance.

The network of regional branches is run by volunteers who are parents and caregivers of

children with heart conditions

Karen says the Taranaki branch has 236 members.

"There are 32 members in the south Taranaki region, which covers Stratford, Inglewood, and Hāwera."

As part of their support programme, volunteers run a coffee group called murmurs.

"It's a chance for heart families, the opportunity to get together, share ideas and experiences, offload problems or just have some fun together."

Karen says the support from the community is "phenomenal".

"We really appreciate all the support. It helps us so we can continue to help heart children and their families."