‘Heart sank’: Police make arrest amid rise in fake cash in Hawke’s Bay

Fake cash used at the Napier markets on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier mum who runs a candle business says her “heart sank” after realising a customer paid with a fake $50 note, amid a rise in counterfeit cash circulating in Hawke’s Bay.

Police have noticed a rise in fake cash in the region, particularly with $100 notes, but also $50 notes.

As part of their probe, a Hawke’s Bay man, aged 38, was arrested earlier this month and charged with over 40 offences related to the use of counterfeit money.

Napier mum and small business owner Jamie Van Asch was duped with a fake $50 note on Sunday while operating her Light House Candles stall at the Napier Sunday Market on Marine Parade.

She said a young couple, who appeared to be in their early 20s, bought a candle and two other items which came to a total of exactly $50.

About five minutes passed before Van Asch realised they had paid with a fake $50 note, as she was busy serving another customer.

“I looked back into my bag and noticed two very different purple [notes], and straight away my heart sank.”

A close-up look at the fern on the fake $50 note, which looks tampered with. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said she went to her neighbouring stall-holder, who was “dumbfounded too” by the situation, and it was the first they had heard of fake notes circulating at the market.

Another stall, a Thai food truck, also discovered a fake $50 note at the end of their trading day.

Van Asch said she was heartened by the amount of support and concern friends and customers had shown her following the discovery.

“It’s not easy owning a business,” Van Asch said.

“A loss is a loss for me, and that affects my bills and what happens at home.”

She said she would not stop selling her candles and products at local markets and over social media, but would keep a close eye on notes, and may even frame the fake one to help raise awareness.

“[The fake note] is a bit of a dark purple, which matches the new-looking $50 note, but it doesn’t have the new design, it has the old design.”

The clear circle and fern also both look tampered with when you inspect them up close.

Police have noticed an increase in fake $100 notes in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZ Police

A police spokesperson said Hawke’s Bay police had “been looking into an increase in the use of counterfeit $100 notes”.

“Police are aware of counterfeit $50s and some other denominations, but mainly $100s,” the spokesperson said.

“A 38-year-old man is before the courts and has been charged with more than 40 counts of using the fake notes across the central and lower North Island. He is currently remanded in custody.”

The Hawke’s Bay man will next appear in Hastings District Court next month.

McDonald’s Hastings also had a sign up in the window last week, stating it was closely monitoring notes due to a rise in counterfeit cash.

TIPS FOR CHECKING NOTES:

If you suspect a banknote may be counterfeit, compare it with a genuine one.

Look, feel and tilt notes to check if they look fake. Genuine notes are printed to a high quality.

Genuine notes are made of polymer, a plastic, which doesn’t tear under moderate pressure.

Check the Reserve Bank website for more tips.