Health warning issued to spa pool owners after Legionnaires’ disease cases spike over toxic water

NZ Herald
Russia increases its Ukraine offensive, Wellington Water faces scrutiny, and Cyclone Alfred triggers insurance chaos in Australia.

A warning has been issued to spa pool owners after at least eight people contracted deadly Legionnaires’ disease from poorly maintained, contaminated water.

Health NZ Te Whatu Ora said this afternoon recent ESR analysis of those infected with the disease in the year to March 2025, had shown some had clear links to infected spa pool water.

National Public Health Service (NPHS) specialist Dr Matt Reid, said while most cases of legionellosis in New Zealand came from potting mix or compost, one type of legionellosis is associated with hot water systems.

“In these cases, the testing showed that in eight out of the 10 cases reported, the same type of Legionella bacteria was detected in both the infected person and in water samples taken from their spa pools. This means that infected water was the most likely source of infection.

“Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia that results in a chest infection caused by a bacteria called Legionella, an environmental organism that lives in moist conditions, such as soil, compost, potting mix, or spa pools and water systems,” Reid said.

