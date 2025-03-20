The report included deep dives into particular departments’ compliance and said Health NZ was “not always following the letter and spirit of the law”.

The attitude typified by Health NZ towards the Official Information Act (OIA) and Public Records Act is that these laws are merely guidelines to ignore.

But openness and transparency are not just nice-to-haves or a vibe. They are essential elements of a functioning democratic government and perhaps more importantly, a trusted one.

Yet Health NZ is treating them as a couple of buzzwords on a meeting room whiteboard, slowly being wiped away.

Boshier also highlighted Health NZ’s practice of delaying information being released by sending it to the Beehive first.

This “proxy approval process” was likely to be “contrary to law”, Boshier said.

What Boshier is describing here is not just a delay tactic but seemingly a deliberate attempt to restrict and if necessary deny the release of information which might be seen as damaging to a particular minister or agency.

This is wrong and needs to be urgently addressed.

For a relatively new agency, Health NZ is already generating an increasing number of complaints from the public, mostly about the time it takes to make a decision, or its refusal to release information.

Boshier’s other primary concern with several agencies was record-keeping.

He said there is a practice among agencies of keeping poor records to avoid them being released under the OIA.

Not only is this keeping Kiwis in the dark, it is a breach of the legal requirement under the Public Records Act. Official information must be not only retained but be able to be retrieved.

Boshier also described public officials being “pressured to avoid creating records for ‘fear of them being OIA-d’”.

It is unclear how widespread this particular bullying tactic is, but undeniably needs to be snuffed out.

Boshier recommended that laws need to be strengthened but also stiffer penalties may be needed for government agencies.

He is right, but as he explains the main issue is not the legislation but the culture in our bureaucracy.

The bad behaviour and attitude needs to change.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.