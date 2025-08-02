Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Health NZ offers bonuses, union claims pay inconsistency for doctors

RNZ
2 mins to read

Health NZ says it will offer bonus payments to senior doctors in hard-to-staff areas. Photo / 123rf

Health NZ says it will offer bonus payments to senior doctors in hard-to-staff areas. Photo / 123rf

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is promising bonus payments to senior doctors who work in hard-to-staff areas, although a union is accusing it of failing to consistently pay allowances now.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, which represents 5500 senior

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save