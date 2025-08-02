Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is promising bonus payments to senior doctors who work in hard-to-staff areas, although a union is accusing it of failing to consistently pay allowances now.
The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, which represents 5500 seniorhospital doctors and dentists, has criticised Health NZ’s new offer to its members as amounting to “an effective pay cut” for 90% of them.
Union head Sarah Dalton was also sceptical of Health NZ’s proposal to ring-fence $32 million over two years for an incentive to doctors to work in areas or specialities with particular shortages.
Shearer agreed there was work to do on consistently applying allowances that had already been agreed, including the extra emergency department (ED) allowance that came out of the previous bargaining round.