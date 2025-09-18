Advertisement
Health Minister Simeon Brown blames doctors’ union for failed pay talks

RNZ
4 mins to read

Health Minister Simeon Brown blamed the union for the stalemate after it refused his recent request for it to enter binding arbitration. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

A 48-hour strike by 5500 senior hospital doctors will go ahead next week after their union spurned Health NZ’s latest pay offer.

Health NZ acting chief executive Dr Richard Sullivan said as all bargaining efforts had been exhausted, Health NZ was now applying to

