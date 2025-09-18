Health Minister Simeon Brown blames doctors’ union for failed pay talks

A 48-hour strike by 5500 senior hospital doctors will go ahead next week after their union spurned Health NZ’s latest pay offer.
Health NZ acting chief executive Dr Richard Sullivan said as all bargaining efforts had been exhausted, Health NZ was now applying tothe Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to “fix the terms” of a settlement with the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).
“We are very disappointed to have to take this step, but we have been in bargaining with ASMS for over a year, we have attended 11 days of formal bargaining, a number of informal meetings, mediation, six days of facilitated bargaining and accepted the invitation to binding arbitration, which the union refused.
“We believe the application for fixing is the best way forward to ensure certainty for New Zealanders.”
Either side can apply to the ERA to fix the terms and conditions of a collective agreement if it can prove there has been a “serious and sustained” breach of good faith and all reasonable alternatives have been used up.
It means the ERA has the final say on what is included in the collective agreement, which becomes a binding and enforceable agreement just as if it had been agreed, ratified and signed by the parties.
Sullivan said officials were “frustrated and disappointed” by the union’s response to the new package put forward this week, which totalled $160 million over a 16-month term.
“The ASMS union is putting politics ahead of patients, while Health New Zealand continues to engage in good faith.”
Senior doctors were “among the most well-remunerated public servants, with many also working in private practice”, Brown said, with an average pay of $343,500, including overtime and allowances and “generous conditions”.
“Let’s be clear: this strike is a choice. It is a decision by some of the most well-paid public servants in New Zealand to walk away from patients and cancel care.”
ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton said Health NZ’s offer represented a “real pay cut” for senior doctors and dentists at a time when staff shortages were critical.