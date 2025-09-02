Advertisement
Nurses accuse Health Minister Simeon Brown of wages ‘disinformation’ amid strikes - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Union delegate and health care assistant at Christchurch Hospital, Al Dietschin tells us what it’s like on the ground, and at the picket line.

Nurses are calling the Health Minister’s wage claims “deliberate disinformation” as nationwide strikes continue this week.

About 36,000 unionised nurses went on strike from 7am to 11pm on Tuesday and will again on Thursday.

Simeon Brown has criticised the strikes, saying the action will mean thousands of New Zealanders

