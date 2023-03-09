Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says she was told there was no significant pay gap for other government-funded nursing groups. Photo / Jed Bradley, File

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says she was told there was no significant pay gap for other government-funded nursing groups. Photo / Jed Bradley, File

By Kate Green of RNZ

The Government has asked the health authority to reinvestigate the pay gap for community nurses, who are leaving their employers in droves for better-paying roles in public hospitals.

Funding of $40 million was put aside in November to increase pay for nurses and kaiāwhina employed by Te Whatu Ora, and lump sums began to be paid out this month.

However, nurses from other government-funded services, such as GP clinics, Plunket, Family Planning, schools, mental health, and addiction, rural hospitals and telehealth, were left out.

Primary health care and Plunket nurses across New Zealand members went on strike and held public rallies over pay parity in October, 2022. Photo / Dean Purcell. File

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said she was told at the time there was no significant pay gap for these groups, so their wages were not increased.

But in a statement from her office, Verrall said she had asked Te Whatu Ora to re-investigate whether a gap existed.

“If disparities are found, Te Whatu Ora will advise myself and the Minister of Finance and we could make funding available from 1 July 2023 for the primary care sector.”

She said Te Whatu Ora had already started engaging with some of the potential tranche in two sectors.

The funding was “a significant investment to reduce pay gaps, but it will not result in the same pay or working conditions of Te Whatu Ora employed nurses. That is not its intention”, she said.

Yet, according to New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter, that’s exactly what needed to happen.

Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter. Photo / Ben Fraser, File

“The Government needs to recognise what we’ve said all along - a nurse is a nurse is a nurse. It doesn’t matter where you work as a nurse, you should receive the same terms and conditions of employment.”

Goulter said paying different wages to nurses across the industry created distortions in the labour market, as nurses leave jobs at GPs and move into hospitals.

“You’re robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

He welcomed the prospect of parity for community nurses being provided in the next funding tranche.

“[At that time] we were unable to convince the then-Minister of Health that there was significant pay parity issues for nurses working in primary health, across GP practices... We strongly contested that.

“Anyway, time’s worn on, the new Minister of Health has made this announcement [and] we welcome that, we think it’s appropriate that they revisit that decision, and we’ll certainly be helping them with any data they need.”