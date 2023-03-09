Secondary and primary school teachers to strike next Thursday nationwide

About 50,000 teachers will strike next Thursday - forcing parents to find childcare as most schools plan to close for the day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

About 50,000 primary, secondary and kindergarten teachers will strike next Thursday - forcing parents to find childcare as most schools plan to close for the day.

It comes after members of two teachers’ unions voted to take industrial action to protest against the lack of progress with collective agreement negotiations ongoing since May 2022.

Both the Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA), covering secondary and area school teachers, and the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI), covering primary and kindergarten teachers, said members are striking for better pay, higher staffing numbers and more school funding.

“Secondary teachers want ... pay rates and conditions to keep skilled and experienced teachers in the classroom, make secondary teaching a first choice career and encourage thousands of ex-teachers to return,” the PPTA said.

Several schools already announced they would be closed come Thursday as most staff were unionised. Few said they were planning to remain open.

Carlton School has posted saying the school will remain open all day for students.

“Staff not in NZEI will coordinate an alternate programme for the day,” the school said.

Turaki Primary School, however, says it’ll close for the day as it won’t have enough staff onsite to be open.

Waiau Area School said the industrial action meant “all NZEI & PPTA staff [were] not permitted to be at school on this day. That’s pretty much all of us!”

“We sincerely hope the government and respective unions can come to an agreement, so NZ schools don’t experience any more strike days. Fingers crossed for a speedy resolution.”

Teachers in the PPTA and NZEI will hold events around the country, including rallies and volunteering, with most starting at 11am.

An NZEI email said: “We will join our area school teacher colleagues and principals, primary principals and kindergartens alongside PPTA secondary school teachers in holding joint action across Aotearoa New Zealand.

“This is a combined workforce of 50,000 people and together our voices will be loud.”

In Auckland, disgruntled teachers will march from along Queen St and Fort St to Aotea Square.

In Christchurch, teachers will meet at Victoria Square and march on the local Ministry of Education office on Hereford St.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, a rally will be held at Parliament at midday.

The strike decision was made after union members “overwhelmingly” rejected Ministry of Education offers.

NZEI President Mark Potter said: “The offer did little to address the concerns we have as a sector, and did not go far enough in ensuring that teaching is a valued and attractive profession.”

The rising cost of living was an issue for teachers, Potter said, but the pay offer was only part of why union members rejected the Ministry’s offer.

Staffing numbers and school and kindergarten funding remained important concerns, he said.

“Of course the rising cost of living plays into this, but the bigger picture is that if we are to retain and attract quality educators we must improve work conditions in the sector.”

Potter said their demands were in the interest of students.

“We all want the best for our students but without changes to the system we can’t give it to them. This affects tamariki, because teacher’s working conditions are children’s learning conditions.

